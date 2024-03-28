Lea Michele feels 'overjoyed' to announce her pregnancy news

Lea Michele announced on Wednesday that she is pregnant with her second child. She shared a series of maternity photos on Instagram.



“Mommy, Daddy and Ever are overjoyed,” Michele wrote.

Michele got married to her husband Zandy Reich in 2019. In 2020, they became parents to their first child, a son named Ever, who is now three years old.

Michele recently finished her final performance as Fanny Brice in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl. She replaced Beanie Feldstein in July 2022 and completed her run last September.

The show initially received mixed reviews, with many critics criticizing Feldstein's performance. However, during Michele's run, the producers were reportedly able to recoup their capitalization costs.

The show had almost 600 performances at the August Wilson Theatre in New York.

Michele received seven standing ovations during her final performance. “Thank you for all the love and support,” Michele wrote on Instagram after the show wrapped. “This was truly the most extraordinary year and chapter of my life. I cannot wait for what’s next.”

During the Broadway performance, the fans were particularly invested in Michele's portrayal of Fanny Brice because her character Rachel Berry from the TV show Glee also had an affinity for the role.

Glee, which was created by Ryan Murphy, aired on Fox from 2009 to 2015. Michele's character Rachel performed Don't Rain On My Parade multiple times throughout the show's run and a beloved cover of My Man, which she performed during the encore of her final Broadway show.