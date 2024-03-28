Kristen Stewart 'likely never' stars in superhero movie

Despite having been in both blockbusters and independent films, Kristen Stewart said she would "likely never" be a part of a Marvel movie unless someone specifically asked her to.



In a recent episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, the Love Lies Bleeding star stated that filming a superhero movie “sounds like a f***ing nightmare, actually.”

Upon being informed by host Amanda Hirsch that she could envision her as Spider-Man comic character Mary Jane "MJ" Watson, the actress emphasised that she "enjoys big movies because I like people to watch them when I'm in them."

But she added that the “system would have to change. You would have to put so much money and so much trust into one person … and it doesn’t happen. And so therefore what ends up happening is this algorithmic, weird experience where you can’t feel personal at all about it.”

Stewart went on, "But maybe the world changes," adding that "I would do it" if Barbie filmmaker Greta Gerwig approached her to be in a Marvel film.

The Oscar-nominated actress is no stranger to big-budget films since she starred as Bella Swan in the immensely popular Twilight franchise, opposite Edward Cullen played by Robert Pattinson and Jacob Black played by Taylor Lautner.