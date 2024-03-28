Zayn Malik spills on co-producing ‘Room Under the Stairs’ album with Dave Cobb

Zayn Malik's album Room Under the Stairs co-produced by Dave Cobb will be released on May 17

Zayn Malik raved about Dave Cobb’s musical intuition after they collaborated on the former One Direction member's latest independent album, Room Under the Stairs.

In a recent interview with L’OFFICIEL, the Dusk Tilll Dawn global chart-topper spilled the beans on his collaboration with the record producer.

Praising the musical maestro, Malik, who shares three-year-old daughter Khai with his former partner Gigi Hadid, told the interviewer, "I could tell straight away from speaking to him that obviously, he’s a musical genius."

The Pillowtalk hitmaker deemed their musical collaboration a "pretty seamless process," adding, "He pretty much understood everything, from the intention behind why I was trying to do things to the emotion that needed to be required, and just played it."

Acknowledging Cobb's tweaks to his compositions and recognising his contribution, Malik stated that the 49-year-old producer is "way more structurally aware and musically educated than I am."

"I’m just a kid that came out of school who was kind of guessing and singing karaoke," he added, showcasing his humility.

The 31-year-old British singer is all set to release his solo album Room Under the Stairs on May 17, a project he revealed was mostly recorded in a shoe cupboard under the stairs.