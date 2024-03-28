Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make key change in their upcoming second book

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to prove loyalty to William and Kate with new move

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be changing the tune of their upcoming book amid their current status with the royal family.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who seemingly extended an olive branch to Prince William and Kate Middleton, are writing another book, royal expert and author Tom Quinn told The Mirror.

The author revealed that Harry and Meghan will be prudent in their approach towards their second book especially after cancer diagnosis of Kate.

“I’m told the couple have discussed Harry writing another book. He can’t write another Spare, Quinn explained. “But he will be aware that writing a more conciliatory book might even help thaw relations with his brother.”

Harry’s bombshell memoir Spare became the fastest selling non-fiction book in UK last year and has been nominated for two British award.

The memoir was an insight into the behind the scenes of the royal family. The Duke also had dished on his troubled relations with his father King Charles and his brother William in the book which further deepend the rift.

Now, it seems that the couple is trying to make amends as they issued a statement for Kate after she revealed her health condition in a video message last week, sending her well wishes.

Harry is also reportedly set to return to the UK in May and during his trip, he will be making an effort to connect with his estranged brother, the royal author told the outlet previously.