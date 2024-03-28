Timotheé Chalamet to star as Nightwing in DC Universe?

Timotheé Chalamet fueled rumours of joining the DC Universe after he recently locked down a multi-year deal with Warner Bros.

The 28-year-old actor has long been fan-casted as Dick Grayson aka Nightwing in the superhero franchise due to his uncanny resemblance with the comic book version.

Now fans are hyped over the potential outcome of his latest move to secure partnership with the entertainment studio.

“i’ve been seeing nightwing a lot and i don’t hate it,” a fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, following Chalamet’s revelation that he was inspired by The Dark Knight to begin acting.

“I can see Timothée Chalamet as some sort of Robin or Nightwing character even though I really don't even know what that means,” another affirmed.

The Wonka star also expressed his eagerness to do a superhero film in one interview, despite Leonardo DiCaprio’s advice against it.

A Teen Titans movie is also in the works as part of the new DCU movie and TV slate propelled by the franchise’s co-CEO James Gunn and Peter Safran.

For the unversed, Dick Grayson is the adopted son of Bruce Wayne aka DC royalty Batman.

The character was played by Brenton Thwaites in the four-season Titans series on Netflix.



As a superhero, he kicked off his journey as Robin, renowned sidekick of his mentor.

Grayson later ditches the identity to become Nightwing.

As Nightwing, he becomes leader of Teen Titans, the Titans, and later, the Outsiders.