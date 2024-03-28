Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse ‘eager’ for wedding after welcoming baby

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are over cloud nine after welcoming their bundle of joy together.

The new parents, who are still adjusting to their new routine, are eagerly planning on getting married once the dust settles, an insider told Us Weekly.

“Rob has seen a whole other side of Suki since becoming a mother,” the source shared. “He has so much respect for Suki and she’s adjusted to motherhood like a total natural.”

After Pattinson, 37, and Waterhouse, 32, moved in togeter last year, they experienced “so many changes” and they have “all been so positive.”

The pair, who were photographed on a walk with a pink baby stoller in Los Angeles, “couldn’t be happier” about their new addition.

“They’re enjoying their privacy” and adjusting to their “new normal,” the insider added, noting that “they can’t wait for the next chapter when they make things official and tie the knot.”

Pattinson and Waterhouse have not yet announed the arrival of their baby. The source revealed that the couple has only “a few of their close family members have come to see the baby” so far, which is OK by the Batman actor and his partner.