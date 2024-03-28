Kim Kardashian feels 'hopeless' about love life after split from Odell Beckham Jr

Kim Kardashian feels 'hopeless' about love life following Odell Beckham Jr's split

Kim Kardashian apparently blames ex-husband Kanye West for her recent split from Odell Beckham Jr.

The former couple are said to have called it quits earlier this week following a six-month whirlwind romance.

Speaking to The Sun, a source revealed that the Kardashians star is “upset” over her inevitable association with the Yeezy mogul, with whom she was married to for a decade until 2021.

They went on to explain that the NBA star gave up on his relationship with Kim to avoid being targeted by the rapper.

“She’s upset, of course, because she feels like Kanye has turned his life - and hers - into a circus,” revealed the insider.

“It’s crazy right now - every day Bianca is out in a new outrageous outfit, and everyone’s talking about them,” they continued.

“I just think that Odell wasn’t willing to deal with the drama and potentially becoming the target of one of Kanye’s rants.

“They were really into each other but at some point, it just didn’t seem worth it.

“Kim blames Kanye’s antics for this - she’s wondering if she’ll ever find someone who can deal with her ex,” added the source.

After being romantically linked since September, Kim and Odell largely kept their romance under the wraps with no joint public appearances.

They were last reported to have been getting cosy at the Oscars Vanity Fair afterparty on March 11.