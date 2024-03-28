Kenan Thompson talks about controversial docuseries 'Quiet on Set': 'It's tough'

Kenan Thompson is making a statement regarding the new contentious documentary series Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.



The 45-year-old All That alum was questioned about the docuseries, which provides an unsettling peek behind some of the most recognisable children's shows of the late 1990s and early 2000s, on Wednesday's episode of the Tamron Hall Show.

“It's tough for me because I can't really speak on things that I've never witnessed,” he revealed, adding that he had little experience working with producer Dan Schneider and that many of the accusations came after his time at Nickelodeon.

“Because all these things happened after I left, basically, and Dan wasn't really on Kenan and Kel like that,” he explained. “I mean, he got a ‘created by’ credit but it was a different showrunner, so our worlds weren't overly overlapping like that outside of All That necessarily.”

“So I wasn't really aware of a lot of it, but my heart goes out to anybody that's been victimized or their families," he continued.

The former cast member of Saturday Night Live discussed the significance of the documentary series for the alleged abuse survivors, stating, “I think it's a good thing that the doc is out and is putting things on display that need to be — stories that need to be told for accountability sake but it's definitely tough to watch because I have fond memories of that place.”

“And I have fond memories of my costars and stuff like that, so, to hear that they've gone through terrible things like that, it's just, it's really tough,” he added.

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV is now streaming on Max.