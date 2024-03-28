Duffy ends 4-year social media hiatus, reveals she was 'kidnapped'

Duffy is thanking her followers with "lots of love" following a four-year social media hiatus.



The Mercy singer (real name: Aimee Duffy) posted a new video on Instagram on Monday after four years where she revealed that she was the victim of rape and kidnapping publically.

The 39-year-old artist sent a message about pursuing happiness in an uplifting video that was posted from the philosphart account.

"You’re going to realize that happiness was never about your job or your degree or being in a relationship,” the video started with a voiceover.

“Happiness was never about following in the footsteps of all of those who came before you. It was never about being like the others. One day, you're going to see it. That happiness was always about the discovery, the hope, the listening to your heart and following it wherever it chose to go,” continued the clip.

“Happiness was always about being kinder to yourself. It was always about embracing the person you were becoming. One day you will understand that happiness was always about learning how to live with yourself, that your happiness was never in the hands of others."

“One day you will realize that true happiness comes from within, and no external factors can define it,” the voiceover added. “It was always about you. It was always about you.”

The singer simply captioned the post, "A little something to motivate the heart. Hope you are all doing well. Lots of love, Duffy.”

The artist's supporters showered her with love and support in the comment area.

"We love you and hope and wish you are happy, fulfilled and where your heart wants you to be. Sending you lots of positive energy and hugs," wrote one fan.

“We miss you, Duffy. And we love you. Hope you are doing okay. Remember people love you here," another added.