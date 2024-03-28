Sean 'Diddy' Combs may face same fate as Jeffrey Epstein: legal expert

Sean Diddy Combs has not currently been arrested on any related charge

Sean 'Diddy' Combs could "end up dying in prison," a legal expert Naema Rahmani claimed in the wake of his growing sex trafficking allegations.



According to US Weekly, the attorney who is not affiliated with Combs’ case compared his dynamics with Jeffrey Epstein, who died by suicide in jail awaiting federal sex trafficking charges in 2019, and R. Kelly, who got sentenced to 20 years ensued from his child sex crimes.

"I wouldn’t be surprised if this is another Jeffrey Epstein or an R. Kelly type [of sex trafficking] case where we’re talking about multiple victims across multiple jurisdictions over a significant period of time," Rahmani told the outlet on March 26.

"And again, these are just allegations," she continued, "Nothing’s proven yet, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Diddy is arrested in the coming days or weeks and he’s going to have to face these charges."

The attorney added, "There’s no possible plea that is going to get him off with a slap on the wrist or probation. If the prosecutors are successful and able to prove it, he may end up dying in prison."

Additionally, these remarks came one day after news broke on Monday that law enforcement agents had raided two of Combs’ houses.

Homeland Security further confirmed that the raids stemmed from a federal sex trafficking investigation.