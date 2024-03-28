Sean 'Diddy' Combs resurfaced video with Justin Bieber sparks online fury

Online users are furious over Justin Bieber and Sean "Diddy" Combs' old video, questioning the rapper's influence on the singer.



Following the rapper's ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura's allegations of physical and sexual abuse, several other victims have come forward with charges ranging from sex trafficking and human trafficking to sexual assault.

An old video of the rapper—also known by his stage names, Puff Daddy or Diddy—and the then-15-year-old Baby singer has surfaced online, even though he is currently the subject of an inquiry.

Social media users worry that Diddy may have groomed Bieber when he was only 15 years old. One person said on X, “Diddy did something to Usher and Justin I strongly believe.”

The video features Diddy standing next to Bieber, saying, “He's having 48 hours with Diddy, where we hanging out and what we're doing we can't really disclose.”

“But, it's definitely a 15-year-old's dream,” he added.

Then he brought up Usher, saying that although he is not legally Bieber's guardian, he was given 48 hours to look after the boy.

When Diddy was a teenager recording his debut album, he claimed to have Usher as a guardian. He went on, "We're gonna go full crazy."

Reacting to the video, another social media user wrote, “What 40-year-old wants to "hang out" with a 15 year old? Unless, of course, it's your child or a close relative.”

“48 hours with diidy sounds like a horror movie documentary,” one user penned while another wrote, “Parents are just as much to blame for allowing this pervert around their kids.”

“All for money and fame. It’s only obvious that he’s disgusting pervert,” they added.