Whoopi Goldberg shares major update on 'Sister Act 3': 'It's percolating'

According to Whoopi Goldberg, Sister Act 3 is still under development.



The 68-year-old co-host of The View was interviewed by People magazine at the Madison Square Garden Garden of Laughs event, where she updated on the progress of the latest movie in the franchise.

"It's still on the way! It's percolating," said the comedian on the red carpet. Regarding the project's status, she jokingly addressed the officials of the company, saying, "They haven't said, 'we're over you and this movie.'"

Giving a status update, Goldberg explained, “We’re still in the process of writing the script.”

The actress responded, "Yes and no," to a question about whether or not she was involved in that part.

“It’s hard to do everything,” the EGOT winner explained. “And I like to think that I can, but I’ve come to the understanding that I can’t do as much stuff simultaneously, as I’d like to.”

Sister Act was first released in 1992.

Goldberg plays lounge singer Deloris Van Cartier in the comedy, which is set in the aftermath of her mobster lover's murder, forcing her into witness protection. The performer, now known as Sister Mary Clarence, winds up as a nun at a California convent after being hidden somewhere no one would think to look.

In 1993, Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit was released. In the follow-up, Goldberg played the same part.