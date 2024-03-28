Austin Butler tapped by sony to star in Darren Aronofsky’s new film

Austin Butler to star in Sony's 'Caught Stealing'

Austin Butler is going to star in Darren Aronofsky’s new film, Caught Stealing for Sony.



The movie is based on the book by Charlie Huston of the same name.

As per the movie’s logline, it “follows Hank Thompson, a burned-out former baseball player, as he’s unwittingly plunged into a wild fight for survival in the downtown criminal underworld of ‘90s NYC.”

Huston is writing the script for the movie, with Aronofsky producing through his Protozoa Pictures.

Butler got majorly famous after his role in 2022’s Elvis, the Baz Luhrmann biopic that got Butler his first Oscar nomination.

Another gig that became even more famous was Dune: Part Two, for which the actor Butler got a strong positive response for his role as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, the psychotic villain who stands against Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides.

Butler also has 1960s motorcycle drama The Bikeriders coming out in June. On television, the star recently starred in the World War II aviation drama Masters of the Air for Apple TV+.

As for Aronofsky, the filmmaker was last in the theaters with his 2022’s The Whale, which earned Brendan Fraser a best actor Oscar win in the same year Butler was nominated.