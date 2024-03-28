Kim Kardashian sued by foundation honouring artist Donald Judd

Kim Kardashian sued for fake-branding furniture

Kim Kardashian has got herself in furniture trouble.



Kardashian faces a lawsuit by the foundation of late artist Donald Judd over accusations of promoting fake furniture as Donald Judd original.

The Judd Foundation, which is a non-profit in honour of theAmerican artist’s memory, who was famous for his sculptures and minimalist designs, alleges the reality star, 43, labelled a $90,000 table and a set of chairs worth $9,000 each as Judd originals, in a video tour of her SKKN office in 2022.

According to the documents obtained by Daily Mail, the foundation made claims about Kardashian getting the furniture from a company called Clements Design. The company is a defendant as well in the lawsuit.

It is unclear if Kardashian called the furniture as Judd original intentionally or unintentionally.

“If you guys are furniture people because I've really gotten into furniture lately,” she said in the video that got 3.7million views.

“These Donald Judd tables are really amazing and totally blend with the seats and they're so easy we have so many people coming and eating all the time. The kitchen is amazing I'm super organised.”

The video was deleted after the lawsuit filing, Wednesday.