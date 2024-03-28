Kenan Thompson weighs in on Quiet on Set allegations

Kenan Thompson breaks silence on Quiet on Set documentary: More inside

Kenan Thompson has recently weighed in on Quiet on Set documentary allegations.



During an appearance on latest episode of the Tamron Hall Show on Wednesday, the All That alum said, “It’s tough for me. I can’t really speak on things that I never witnessed; you know what I’m saying?”

“Because all these things happened after I left basically and Dan [Schneider] wasn’t really on Kenan and Kel like that,” explained the 45-year-old.

Speaking of Dan, Ken stated, “I mean, he got a ‘created by’ credit but it was a different showrunner, so our worlds weren't overly overlapping like that outside of All That necessarily.”

“Being on set is supposed to be a safe space,” remarked Kenan.

He noted, “It’s supposed to be a safe place for kids, and to hear all about that is just like, ‘How dare you?’”

Kenan confessed he never encountered any of the allegations made against TV show creator Dan during his tenure on Nickelodeon in the 90s.

“Our worlds weren’t really, like, overly overlapping like that outside of All That necessarily. And all that negativity kind of started happening outside of our tenure there,” mentioned the comedian.

Kenan pointed out, “I wasn’t aware of a lot of it but my heart goes out to anybody that’s been victimized and their families.”

The actor opened up that he felt emotional to watch the ID docuseries and believed that stories should be told for the “sake of accountability”.

“It’s definitely tough to watch because I have fond memories of that place and I have fond memories of my co-stars and stuff like that. So, to hear that they’ve gone through terrible things like that, it’s just really tough,” he added.