Christine Quinn alleges Christian Richard staged suicide attempt to test love

Christine Quinn claims terrifying ordeal with ex husband.

Christine Quinn has made startling allegations against her estranged husband, Christian Richard, claiming that he staged a suicide attempt to test her affection during a trip abroad last year.

According to newly obtained court documents by Page Six, the reality TV personality is seeking a restraining order against Richard, following his recent arrest for assault at their residence.

In the court filings, Quinn detailed the alleged incident, stating that after returning from Paris to Hungary to reunite with him following Fashion Week, he purportedly feigned a suicide attempt to gauge her response.

Quinn recounted an evening in their hotel room where Richard, angered by her work commitments, allegedly poured handfuls of pills into his mouth, spilling them on the floor, and claimed he was dying.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, the former Selling Sunset star claimed that the attempt was a test of her love, during which he asked her to stay with him after ingesting pills.

She expressed fear for Richard's safety and struggled to seek emergency services in Hungary, where the incident occurred.

According to her account, his later admitted to faking the ordeal, leaving her deeply shaken and fearful of his behavior.



