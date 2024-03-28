Florence Pugh announces Marvels 'Thunderbolts' is in production with BTS

Florence Pugh, reprising her role as Yelena Belova in Marvel's Thunderbolts, recently treated fans to an exclusive first look at the film's Atlanta studio set via Instagram.



In the set video, viewers catch a glimpse of Yelena's new combat-ready suit for the upcoming tentpole.

Pugh addressed, "I know I've dropped off for a little bit, but that's partially because I was whisked off to Atlanta to shoot a movie that I'm not really supposed to talk about."

Despite the secrecy, she assured fans she could sneakily share glimpses of the set. "They're shooting," she added before concluding, "I'll be quiet now."



During her tour of the set, Florence captured footage of various structures being constructed before unexpectedly encountering director Jake Schreier.

Schreier has an impressive filmmaking background, having directed notable works such as Robot and Frank (2012) and Paper Towns (2015).

Pugh panned the camera to one of the playback monitors, unveiling the first official look at Belova, armed and ready for action in the movie.

Thunderbolts has secured a spot on Disney's release calendar, slated for May 2, 2025.



