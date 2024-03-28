Ariana Madix poised to assume hosting role on Love Island USA

Ariana Madix to take over hosting duties from Sarah Hyland.

Ariana Madix is slated to assume the role of host on Love Island USA, succeeding Sarah Hyland.

According to TMZ, Sarah will be departing from her hosting position after two seasons due to an exciting new opportunity she's eager to pursue.

This new opportunity coincides with the filming schedule of Love Island USA, making it impossible for her to continue hosting both projects simultaneously.

While the details are still being finalized, the deal for her to take over as the new host has not yet been formally signed.



Ariana boasts a strong affinity for Love Island, evident from her cameo appearance in season five of the show.

Sarah helmed the hosting duties for seasons four and five, taking over from Arielle Vandenberg, who hosted the initial three seasons.

The transition coincided with the show's move from CBS to Peacock, starting with season four.

As the production gears up for season six, which has yet to commence filming, TMZ anticipates an imminent official announcement regarding Madix's takeover as the new host.