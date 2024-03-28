Beyoncé shares a glimpse of her upcoming album, Act II: Cowboy Carter’s tracklist: Photo

Beyoncé dishes out details about her upcoming album's tracklist on social media

Beyoncé has recently shared insight into her upcoming music album, Act II: Cowboy Carter on social media.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the music icon offered a glimpse of her tracklist by posting a photo of all the song titles, which looked like a vintage concert poster.

The post also revealed that a cover of Dolly Parton’s song Jolene is also included in the list. Not only that, the song names appeared alongside images of the singers and the bottom of the flyer featured Brought to you by KNTRY Radio Texas.

Besides Dolly, Willie Nelson’s Smoke Hour is also present among the list.

Last week Beyoncé said that there are a “few surprises and collaborations with artists who I deeply respect,” with her fans on photo-sharing app.

Earlier, the songstress expressed her gratitude to the Bey Hive for their support of her latest singles and explained what inspired her to create a new album.



On her IG post, Beyoncé mentioned, “It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed.”

“And it was very clear that I wasn’t. But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of country music and studied our rich musical archive,” remarked the Lemonade singer.

Beyoncé stated, “It feels good to see how music can unite so many people around the world, while also amplifying the voices of some of the people who have dedicated so much of their lives educating on our musical history.”

Reflecting on criticisms, the crooner added, “I faced when I first entered this genre forced me to propel past the limitations that were put on me. Act ii is a result of challenging myself, and taking my time to bend and blend genres together to create this body of work.”