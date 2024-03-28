King Harald shares health update with special message

King Harald of Norway has provided a health update accompanied by a special message since his discharge from the hospital.
Just weeks after undergoing surgery and receiving a pacemaker, the King of Norway appeared happy and in good health in a recent photograph.
Harald, 87, was seated next to Queen Sonja at Bygdø Kongsgård, their royal residence in Oslo.
They were joined by their son, Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit along with their grandchildren, Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus.
The picture, which was posted on the family’s official Instagram page, was accompanied by a special Easter message.
It said: "The royal family wishes everyone a really good Easter. The royal couple and the Crown Prince family have been gathered at Bygdø Kongsgård at the beginning of Easter week."
The King has been on sick leave since being discharged from hospital leaving his son to take up royal duties.
Crown Prince Haakon, 50, is heir to the throne of Norway as the only son of King Harald V and Queen Sonja.
