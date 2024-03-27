Lea Michele is pregnant with her second child with husband Zandy Reich

Lea Michele and Zandy Reich tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed son Ever in 2020

Lea Michele is expecting baby number two with her husband, Zandy Reich.

The Glee alum shared the happy news via Instagram on Thursday, posting sweet snaps from a maternity photoshoot.

In the carousel post, the expecting mother debuted her growing baby bump, draped in an elegant ivory-colored shawl as she tenderly cradled her stomach.

“Mommy, Daddy and Ever are overjoyed,” she lovingly wrote in the caption.

The announcement sparked an outpouring of love and congratulations from friends and fans alike, with fellow celebrities joining in to celebrate the growing family.

“So excited for this beautiful family [red heart emojis],” wrote High School Musical alum Ashley Tisdale.

“Congratulations!!!” Zooey Deschanel chimed in.



Michele and Reich welcomed their first child, son Ever Leo, in August 2020, a year after exchanging vows in 2019. However, their journey as parents hasn't been without its challenges.

In March 2023, Michele revealed that Ever had encountered a “scary health issue,” prompting a trip to the hospital. Providing updates on his progress, she shared that while Ever is “doing good,” he still faces a “long road ahead” as he continues his recovery.