Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco cuddle in their sleep in sweet snap: ‘Happy place’

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco made their Awards Show debut at the 2024 Emmys in January

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco like to cuddle to sleep.

On Wednesday, the 31-year-old pop star took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of her and Blanco that was seemingly taken by someone else in the room when they had snoozed off.

The black-and-white photo showed the lovebirds – who have been romantically linked since 2023 – catching up on some sleep on a couch as Blanco spooned Gomez.

The former Disney star had a comforter around her and had her face buried in the pillows. Meanwhile, Blanco had his arms around Gomez while he buried his face in her shoulder.

“Happy place,” Gomez lovingly captioned the photograph.



Gomez’s sweet tribute to Blanco follows another one she made to her Only Murders In The Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short.

She posted a picture of the trio lounging around on set accompanied by a note to Martin and Short, whom she called “the most gentle, warm and powerful influences in [her] life.”

Gomez introduced Blanco, 36, to her "father figures" Martin, 78, and Short, 74, earlier this year at the 2024 Emmys – which marked the new couple’s Awards Show debut.