Prince Harry to visit King Charles on UK visit

Prince Harry reportedly engaged in a thirty-minute conversation with the King in February

Prince Harry is expected to have another brief and formal meeting with King Charles during his visit to the United Kingdom, according to reports.

Following King Charles' announcement of his cancer diagnosis in February, the Duke of Sussex promptly travelled from the United States back to the UK to be with his father.

Upon his arrival in London, Harry reportedly engaged in a thirty-minute conversation with the King, marking their first substantial private discussion in over a year.

After landing at Heathrow, Prince Harry headed directly to Clarence House to visit his father, arriving around 3:15 in the afternoon. However, just thirty minutes later, around quarter to four, the King and Queen were photographed waving to well-wishers as they departed from Clarence House.

“It won’t be quite so difficult for Harry to see his father, although that relationship is also fraught with pain and a sense of grievance. But Charles knows Harry had a difficult childhood for which he, Charles, was partly responsible and so he is more forgiving than William," Mr Quinn exclusively told The Mirror.

He then spoke of a potential meeting between the father and son duo, revealing: "That said, the meeting between Harry and his father King Charles will be short and formal, simply because any difficult conversations could lead to complaints being widely broadcast when Harry gets back to the States."

Mr Quinn went on to say: "Just as with the relationship with William, Harry‘s relationship with his father has been badly damaged by the publication of Spare and Harry and Meghan's various interviews – both William and Charles are always going to worry that they can’t say anything privately and off the record to Harry without the real risk that he will go public on anything and everything."



