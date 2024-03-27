Meghan Markle's supporter apologises to Kate Middleton to set example for Duchess

US TV host Sheryl Underwood sets example for Meghan Markle with her brave decision

US talk show host, who's known as Meghan Markle's supporter, has apologised personally to cancer-stricken Kate Middleton for her past mistake.

Sheryl Underwood, who became, part of conspiracy theories about the future Queen, has finally apologised and shared the video on her Instagram.



The Princess of Wales sent shockwaves around the world as she revealed her cancer diagnosis on Friday weeks after online speculation about her health and disappearance from public eye.

On The Talk, she said: "I felt ashamed…I contributed to the conversation. And I want to apologise to Princess Kate personally on my behalf."



Underwood was a frontline defender of the Duchess of Sussex in the past, especially after her and Harry's 2021 interview with US TV host Oprah Winfrey.

During Tuesday's episode, Underwood said: "I want her to forgive me, because I am ashamed of myself and I’m a grown woman, and I should have had a little bit more discretion."

Underwood's apology has given birth to question whether Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who allegedly hurt the mother-of-three with their comments in the past, would also follow in her footsteps to ease the tension with Princess Kate and the royal family amid their health woes to ensure that they are with them at their difficult time.



The TV presenter has received massive praise and love for apologising to the Princess of Wales, with one writing: "Your heartfelt apology speaks volumes of the kind of woman you are. People these days don’t want to admit they’re incorrect."



Another said: "This is a great model of how to take accountability, humbly apologise and ask for forgiveness. More of this in the world."



"Kudos to Sheryl for taking responsibility. We never know what someone might be going through," another commented.