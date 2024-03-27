Lorraine Kelly opens up about miscarriage: 'Parallel life that didn’t happen'

Lorraine Kelly gets emotional opening up about a miscarriage

TV presenter Lorraine Kelly recently opened up about her miscarriage that she suffered from twenty years ago, wondering "what might have been," if it had turned out well for the ITV1 host.

Speaking to Saga Magazine, Kelly noted "sometimes I wonder what might have been," if the tables had turned in her favor.



Lorraine expressed her concern for people that go through the same procedure, adding: “I think it’s good that we are talking about things like this a lot more. You’ve got this parallel life that didn’t happen.”

Recounting an instance from the past, she added: “I do remember vividly the time when someone said, ‘Oh this is very common’. They were trying to make me feel better, which made me feel worse. I thought oh my God, so many people feel like this.”

The media personality laid emphasis on talking things through, allowing oneself to grieve.

However, one wishes to get the hurt “out of their system,” she further continued, noting that “we are more open, and you should be. Some people don’t want to talk about it, and some do.”

On the work front, the TV star is set to receive a special prize at the Bafta Television Awards this year, marking her four decades in broadcasting.