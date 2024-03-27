Piers Morgan turns guns on ‘hypocrite’ Stephen Colbert as he hurts Kate Middleton

Piers Morgan turns guns on ‘hypocrite’ Stephen Colbert

Outspoken British TV presenter Piers Morgan has lambasted US media personality Stephen Colbert’s "non-apology" to Kate Middleton after the talk show host waded into conspiracy theories.



Morgan lashed out at the host of the Late Show With Stephen Colbert for hurting the Princess of Wales with his comments.

In a New York Post column, the 58-year-old branded Stephen a "hypocrite" for his message to viewers after cracking jokes about the cancer stricken Princess of Wales.



The late-night presenter told viewers: “There’s a standard that I try to hold myself to, and that is I do not make light of somebody else’s tragedy.



“I don’t know whether her prognosis is a tragic one, she’s the future queen of England and I assume she’s going to get the best possible medical care… But regardless of what it is, far too many of us know that any cancer diagnosis of any kind is harrowing for the patient and for their family.”

However, the former Good Morning Britain host wasn’t convinced by the host’s statement, branding it "pathetically disingenuous".

He lashed out at Stephen for choosing to "deliberately promote an unsubstantiated piece of untrue tittle-tattle gossip" in his segment which touched on conspiracy theories about Kate’s whereabouts.

"His pitiful excuse for a non-apology last night, in which he didn’t say sorry,” Piers continued, “suggested that it was only once Kate’s illness turned out to be cancer that his “jokes” became something he should feel bad about.



"Yet it’s been known since January that the Princess of Wales had serious abdominal surgery that required two weeks in the hospital, and the palace said she’d be out of action until after Easter."

Piers also highlighted the fact that Kate’s father-in-law, King Charles III, has also confirmed he has been diagnosed with cancer, saying any jokes made about the royals in this time were "tastelessly inappropriate at best".



"It’s hard to imagine a more disgusting failure to live up to a self-imposed standard," he concluded.