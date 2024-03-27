Queen Camilla gives major update on Kate Middleton: She is 'thrilled'

Queen Camilla gave much needed update on Kate Middleton’s health following her diagnosis with cancer.
The 76-year-old Queen Consort was greeted by a deluge of crows as she visited Shrewsbury on Wednesday, March. 27.
There, she received hand made posters from two young girls who asked the wife of King Charles if she would pass them on to her.
Camilla gave an affirmative response, before telling the crowd: "I know that Catherine is thrilled by all the kind wishes and support."
It comes after the Princess of Wales came forward with her diagnosis with an undisclosed form of cancer on Friday last week.
Following the video message announcement, Kate Middleton and Prince William flied to Anmer Hall, Norfolk with their three kids to spend Easter holidays.
