Sabrina Bryan becomes the third Cheetah Girl to hint at a reunion

Sabrina Bryan played Dorinda on the hit Disney Channel Original films

Three out of four Cheetah Girls have now hinted at a possible reunion.

Almost two decades after the girl group disbanded, Sabrina Bryan, 36, expressed that she would love to get back together with the girls and suggested that something might already be in the works.

“The Cheetah Girls would most likely do a movie,” she said during on a recent podcast with Cheryl Burke. “I feel like there’s hints out there that there’s something going on,” she posited.

“I would love to get on a stage and kill it again with my girls,” she continued, referring to her costars and bandmates, Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, Kiely Williams, and Raven-Symoné.

Bryan, a professional dancer, was a member of the R&B and hip hop girl group created by Disney from 2003 to 2008. She played Dorinda on the eponymous Disney Channel Original films.

The group released three studio albums, all of which reached the Billboard 200, and after Symoné left to pursue a solo career, the trio went on multiple tours as well.

“We were so many girls’ first concert back in the day, and I would love to go and reenact our stage work,” Bryan fondly reflected.

When Burke confirmed if a reunion is definitely happening, Bryan clarified, “Actually, rumblings and steps, I think, are starting to possibly happen. Nothing’s been greenlit. I don’t think, not yet.”

Just last month, Symoné and Bailon-Houghton expressed their interest in doing a reunion as well.