Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to melt hearts with upcoming UK return

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle prospective return to the UK in May could propel their relationship with the royal family in a positive direction.



The Duke of Sussex is set to speak at the 10th Invictus Games anniversary service at St. Paul Cathedral in London on May 8.

According to the Daily Express, the duchess is also listed as a guest at the event, however, it’s still uncertain whether she will accompany her husband to his home country.

Rest assured, a source revealed that should the Sussexes make a joint appearance at the event, it will help them ease their way back into the hearts and minds of Britons.

Harry and Meghan have been crucified in front of people of Britain due to their alleged rebellion against the royal family ever since they decided to step down from their positions four years ago.

“This event is being seen as a very important part of Harry and Meghan’s rehabilitation,” the insider claimed. “It’s viewed as an important event that is almost on par with what a working royal would undertake.

“It’s a worthy cause where Harry is the key ambassador, and it will be a good starting point for the Sussexes to repair relations with the royal family and the British people at the same time,” they added.