Meghan Markle’s UK plans revealed as Prince Harry confirmed to return

Meghan Markle’ attendance at the upcoming Invictus Games Anniversary service is still uncertain though Prince Harry is confirmed to return.

Speaking to the Daily Express, a source revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are listed as guests at the upcoming service at St. Paul’s Cathedral in the UK in May.

However, Meghan’s name has been pencilled in as a TBC (to be confirmed) in the copy of the official schedule obtained by the outlet.

Harry is slated to deliver a moving speech at the 10th anniversary of the games for the injured veterans during the service, set to be held on May 8.

The source claimed: “The dates and details are being kept very hush-hush, but the Invictus Games 10th Anniversary Service has now been confirmed at St. Paul’s Cathedral on May 8.”

“Both Harry and Meghan are listed as guests and a speech has been scheduled, but there is still a question mark over whether Meghan will make an appearance. Her name has been pencilled in as a TBC (to be confirmed),” they added.

Harry’s prospective return to his home country will come on the heels of his last visit to King Charles following his diagnosis with an undisclosed form of cancer in February.

Meanwhile, the Suits alum last visited the UK to attend the funeral proceedings of the late Queen Elizabeth II.