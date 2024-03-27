King Charles cancer affecting his life badly?

New shocking update on King Charles health given by experts

King Charles III is reportedly making all his efforts to defeat cancer, which has affected his wellbeing badly, according to experts.

Royal author Angela Levin has issued fresh update on the 75-year-old monarch's health, who' has been battling cancer in silence since February.

The royal commentator, speaking on GB News, urged the royal fans to understand the King's sufferings as she wedded in on reports that King Charles will lead the royal family on Easter.

Levin said: "I think it's a very important day. If he can manage being there and if he smiles and he's okay, I think it will make a huge difference."

The the author of several books added: "We mustn't expect too much because there's only going to be a few royals. He's going to lead them, but we don't know how many there will be. There won't be very many and he has to take it very carefully."

The royals traditionally attend church at St George's Chapel within Windsor castle on Easter Sunday, before sitting down to a family lunch, but it seems to be different this year.



Host Eamonn Holmes agreed to Levin as he responded as saying: "A man of that age needs to be very careful. Particularly meeting people and being close to people. I suppose the concern is medically catching something while he's undergoing treatments."



In reaction to it, Levin said: "Yes. Your body is able to accept any germ that's wandering around. So that's what he really must look after.

She went on describing the King's feelings n her own words, saying: "He is so bored he can't bear it. He's never in his life been at home so much and not being able to go out and meet people.

"His life is meeting people, talking to people of all types, all ages. But he can't do that and it's very frustrating."

On the other hand , King Charles's nephew Peter Phillips also says 'he’s frustrated that he can’t get on and do everything that he wants to be able to do'



Princess Anne's son while speaking of his uncle’s recovery in an interview with Sky News, added he's in "good spirits", but recovery taking "longer than he would want it to. I think ultimately he’s hugely frustrated."