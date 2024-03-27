Lisa surprises fans with the 'most unexpected thing' in birthday video

Lisa sent fans into a frenzy by showing off her driving skills as she pressed the accelerator of her G-Wagon while sporting her newly launched merchandise.
Though the Thai singer and rapper celebrated her 27th birthday on March 27, she shared some exciting news with fans via a video posted by LLOUD on YouTube.
At the end of the 14-minute video, the Pink Venom songstress is seen leaving her house donning a baggy hoodie and carries a yellow tote bag, both adorned with her brand’s logo.
As she pressed the accelerator of her white car and rushed out of her car porch, her fans rallied to comment sections to express their excitement.
One fan exclaimed, "My goddddd Lisa can drive. She's definitely a boss lady. Happy Birthday, Lisa. I wish you all the luck and success ahead."
The second fan chimed in, saying, "LISA DRIVING IS THE MOST UNEXPECTED THING I WOULD SEEEE."
"Lalisa on a G-WAGON??????? Are you serious????????? BOSSLDAY FOR REAL," meanwhile another added.
Additionally, for her merch designs, Lisa said in the video, "My merch comes with a meaningful handwritten design. I decided to do it because I wanted to make good memories with my fans."
