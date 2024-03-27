Shakira proves in 'Tonight Show' that her 'Hips don't lie': Watch

Shakira underwent a polygraph test on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and Drew Barrymore.



The singer danced to her hit song Hips Don't Lie while Fallon and Barrymore interpreted her body signs through the machine's sensors, which were placed on her hips, in an amusing skit.

Fallon was tasked with examining the singer's body sensors. He asked Barrymore, "Everything hooked up?" and then turned to face the Colombian, telling her, "You know what to do, Shakira."

Shakira then starts moving her hips to the tune in a resigned manner. Following a dramatic analysis, Barrymore declared, "It checks out. They're telling the truth," Shakira said, to which she replied, "Told ya."

Elsewhere in the show, Shakira talked about her new album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran (Women No Longer Cry).

She explained that the album's title refers to a change in the expectations that society has for women. She disagreed with the idea that women should hide their suffering and said that they should be free to choose when and how to grieve.

Shakira also talked candidly about the seven years that passed between El Dorado, her previous album, and her current one, blaming it on her ex-husband.

"I've been putting out music here and there," the songstress explained, "but I think it was really hard for me to put together a body of work. I didn't have time. It was the husband factor."