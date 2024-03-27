Prince Harry’s plans to repair bond with Prince William laid bare

The Duke of Sussex is making plans to repair his bond with the Prince of Wales

Prince Harry is willing to do whatever it takes to thaw the cold relations between him and estranged brother Prince William.



“Prince Harry will do all he can to ‘win’ back his brother Prince William on his trip to England – but he knows it will take time,” the source told the outlet.

“He will do all he can to let his brother know he is there for him and to repair that bond. He knows it won't be easy,” they continued.

“He wants nothing more for them to get back to how they once were. He knows it will take time, and Harry is ready to put in the work as he is determined to have his family back and show support.”

Earlier this week, a source told The Telegragh that the Harry is likely to be disappointed over a possibility of a reconciliation as the William and Kate Middleton have the “Harry problem” as “the very last thing on their minds.”

The insider noted that the heir to the throne does not have the “mental capacity to face” his estranged brother.

However, time will tell if Harry could change William’s mind on the matter.