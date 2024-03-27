Eva Mendes shares fun bed time routine of her daughters

Eva Mendes is sharing a peek at what she does with her girls before bed.



The 50-year-old actress revealed to Today.com host Hoda Kotb that she has a nickname for the role she plays in getting her two kids, Esmeralda Amada, age 9, and Amada Lee, age 7, who she shares with boyfriend Ryan Gosling, ready for bed.

"I'll tell you something that my kid told me like, three years ago," Mendes began. "She's like, 'Nighttime Mama is kind of, like, different.'"

When Mendes questioned her daughter to elaborate on what she meant, the actress said her little girl described, "'Well, Nighttime Mama, you just have to chill your life down at night.' I was dying because I was like, 'I do have to chill my life down at night.'"

"You want to get all the things done and lined up so they're in bed at that time so that you can have a life, but also so they can get their hours of sleep," Mendes noted that her daughters' nighttime routine often takes two hours.

Mendes and Gosling relocated their daughters outside of Los Angeles in March, a source told People magazine, so they could have a more tranquil upbringing.

"For them, the most important job is their girls. Everything else comes second," the insider shared. "And their girls are thriving. They left L.A. to live a bit further north, away from Hollywood. They didn't want the girls to grow up around other celebrity kids."