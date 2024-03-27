Prince Edward endorsed as Firm's 'leading man' as King Charles steps back

Prince Edward has been nominated as a “leading man” for the royal family in the wake of current health crisis involving King Charles and Kate Middleton.

According to the Telegraph, the Duke of Edinburgh “may now become an even more central figure in the nation’s life” due to pulling of extra weight during current royal upheaval.

King Charles took a step back from public duties after revealing his cancer diagnosis to the public at the beginning of February; his son and heir to the throne Prince William followed suit to support the Princess of Wales during a health crisis of her own.

Though Edward was highly criticized for abandoning his training as a Royal Marine to pursue his passion in show business in the early ‘80s, he shortly regained approval of Britons for his unbridled dedication to the crown.

Besides Edward, his older sister Anne, the Princess Royal, is also no stranger to pitching in for extra load of work should the situation demands.

Sandy Masson, the former head stalker on the royal estate at Balmoral dubbed the duke “the best of them all,” as per the outlet.

Masson, who regularly took members of the Royal family stalking during the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, once claimed: “Edward was easily the toughest of all the princes. Nothing was too much for him.”