Raquel Leviss recalls Tom Sandoval’s slip-up that inspired her podcast

Raquel ‘Rachel’ Leviss got candid about the impact the Scandoval still has on her as she tries to recover in therapy.

In the latest episode of her podcast, Rachel Goes Rogue, the former Vanderpump Rules star, 29, detailed that she is still trying to come to terms with Tom Sandoval violating her boundaries.

Last year, Sandoval’s months-long affair with Leviss was revealed in VPR while he was dating his girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix.

Earlier this year, Leviss had sued that Sandoval and Madix over allegations of revenge porn in the aftermath of Scandoval. Leviss claimed that Sandoval had recorded her without consent during an intimate FaceTime call.

In the podcast, she shared that she had a hard time processing it all and considered herself to be in “survival mode.”

“It took me a while to process Tom recording me without me knowing,” Leviss admitted during the episode, adding that the situation “was so chaotic.”

“It wasn’t until I had my one-on-one trauma therapy session in The Meadows that I was able to really start decompressing what he did and how he violated a personal boundary,” she said, referencing the mental health facility she stayed in the months.

“I remember telling him on the phone after processing it, ‘I don’t think that I will be able to forgive you for this,’” Leviss recalled. “And then, you know, a week later, he’s trying to get me to hire his lawyer and fire my lawyer.”

“He had a slip-up and he said, ‘The last thing that we need you to do right now is go rogue,’” she claimed of their interaction, which seemingly inspired the title of her podcast.