Tom Cruise cannot film ‘Top Gun 3’ movie at present: Here’s why

Top Gun producer explains why Tom Cruise is not ready to film the third installment

Tom Cruise has no dates available at the moment to film the third installment of Top Gun movie, revealed the movie’s producer.



Speaking to ScreenRant via Variety, the Top Gun producer Jerry Bruckheimer opened up that he had no idea when Tom might get free time to shoot Top Gun 3 movie.

“It will be Tom Cruise [leading the cast],” said Jerry.

Gushing over Oblivion actor, Jerry stated, “Tom is amazing. We spent time with him. We have a story. Joe Kosinski had a wonderful story idea for it, and [Tom] said, ‘I really like that,’ so we’re developing it.”

“But you never know when it’s going to get made because Tom is so busy. He’s doing ‘Mission: Impossible’ right now, he’s got a picture after it,” mentioned the producer.

Jerry added, “Hopefully, we’ll get a screenplay that he loves, and we’ll be back in the air again.”

To note, Tom is currently filming Mission: Impossible 8 which is a sequel to last year’s Dead Reckoning.

The outlet reported that Paramount studio wanted Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski to direct the next Top Gun movie.

Jerry told the outlet that Joseph was the one who came up with the story idea for the next sequel.

For the unversed, Top Gun: Maverick was a blockbuster hit for Paramount and the movie even earned Oscar nomination for best picture as it grossed nearly $1.5 billion, making it the most popular movie of Tom’s career.