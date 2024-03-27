Beyonce’s fans think she’s going to collaborate with Lady Gaga in ‘Cowboy Carter’

Beyonce to reunite with Lady Gaga? Fans' speculations on social media

Beyonce’s fans are going crazy as they believe that she and Lady Gaga will reunite in her new country-themed album Cowboy Carter.



Fans think that the two divas would collaborate for Telephone sequel as they did in the past for Video Phone (2009) and again for Telephone (2010).

Beyonce’s few followers also took to social media X, formerly known as Twitter, and expressed their excitement for the supposed reunion.

One wrote, “Seeing more and more beyoncé x lady gaga rumours everyday oh my god.”

“One of the collaborations on Beyonce's new album Cowboy Carter is with Lady Gaga. I confirm with zero evidence,” remarked another fan.

A third user mentioned, “I swear if Lady Gaga is on this Beyoncé album I will die and resurrect and die again.”

There are some who think otherwise, as one commented, “Lady Gaga doesn't even follow Beyoncé on Instagram. That's just further proof that Gaga isn't on Cowboy Carter.”

Not only Lady Gaga, some of Beyonce’s fans also speculated that Rihanna could appear on Cowboy Carter after she posted a cover of Vogue China on her photo-sharing app.

One wrote in the comment section, “Wonder if this is a hint towards a Beyoncé /Rihanna collaboration. Would be nice.”

Another added, She’s ready for Cowboy Carter just like the rest of us.”

Meanwhile, Beyonce’s new Cowboy Carter is slated to release on March 29.