Pierce Brosnan supports Aaron Taylor-Johnson for being next James Bond

Pierce Brosnan on Aaron Taylor-Johnson becoming the next James Bond

Pierce Brosnan thinks Aaron Taylor-Johnson has got what it needs to be the next James Bond.



Brosnan reacted to reports that Taylor-Johnson will be taking over the iconic 007 role during an appearance on RTE Radio 1’s The Ray D’Arcy Show.

“I think the man has the chops and the talent and the charisma to play Bond, very much so,” Brosnan said of Taylor-Johnson.

Between the 1990s and the beginning of the 2000s, Brosnan played the British secret agent in four different films, GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough, and Die Another Day.

Recalling their collaboration on the 2009 film The Greatest, which was produced by Brosnan's Irish DreamTime company, Brosnan spoke about Taylor-Johnson on the show.

“One of the first movies we made, one of the earliest movies, was The Greatest, Brosnan said. “And he was the greatest in it.”

“So, yes, I read the news about his possibilities of being a Bond, so I would definitely tip my hat to the fellow,” he added.

Taylor-Johnson has recently been rumoured to assume the role of 007 from Daniel Craig, as per The Sun.

The outlet reported on March 18 that the actor was officially offered the role and is expected to sign a contract soon. However, sources close to Taylor-Johnson, debunked such claims.

“I can only really talk about the things I’m going to show and tell,” Taylor-Johnson also once refused to discuss the matter in his Rolling Stone UK cover story.

“I don’t feel like I need to have a future drawn out for me. I feel like: whatever’s drawn out for me, I can fuckin’ do better.”