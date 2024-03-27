Usher makes shocking revelation about Diddy’s New York mansion

Usher recalls living with Diddy when he was 14 in a throwback interview

Usher has recently made shocking revelations about rapper Sean Diddy after Homeland Security agents raided on the music mogul’s mansions on Monday.



In a resurfaced clip from 2016, Usher appeared on The Howard Stern Show where he recalled living with Diddy in New York mansion when he was just 14 back in 1994.

“It was LA Reid's idea to have him live with the Diddy in Scarsdale to see the lifestyle,” said Usher.

When Howard questioned whether Diddy’s “place was filled with females and orgying nonstop” to which, the Hey Daddy crooner replied, “Not really.”

“I got a chance to see some things… I don't know if I could indulge and even understand what I was looking at,” stated Usher.

The rapper confessed, “It was pretty wild. It was crazy. There were very curious things taking place and I didn't necessarily understand it.”

Howard then asked if Usher would send his children to “Puffy Flavour Camp,” and he completely declined, adding, “Hell no!”

Meanwhile, the raids at Diddy’s mansions came after four lawsuits were filed against him on the grounds of human trafficking and sex assault claims.



Earlier on Tuesday, Diddy was reportedly seen at a Miami airport hours after Homeland Security raids on his Miami and Los Angeles mansions.

Diddy was also spotted with his entourage walking around the Customs office at the Miami airport but was not detained or taken into custody, reported via TMZ.