Timothée Chalamet ‘grateful’ to sign lucrative first-look deal with Warner Bros

Timothée Chalamet signs Warner Bros deal: Deets inside

Timothée Chalamet has recently felt grateful after signing a money-spinning deal with Warner Bros after the success of Wonka and Dune: Part Two movies



In a statement shared via DailyMail on Tuesday, Chalamet, who is filming a Bob Dylan biopic, said, “These are studio heads who believe in real movie making, and I’m so grateful for their support as an actor, producer and collaborator.”

“This partnership feels like a natural next step. Let’s go!” remarked the 28-year-old who inked a multi-year first-look agreement with the studio.

Warner Bros co-chairs and CEOs Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy also praised Chalamet in their press statement issued on March 26.

“We are thrilled that Timothée has chosen our studio to be his creative home,” they stated.

The statement also read, “Over the last few years, we have admired not only Timothée’s commitment to his craft, which is evident in the range and depth of his varied roles, but also his unwavering dedication to give 100% of his time and attention to every project he has made here at Warner Bros. and elsewhere.”

“His collaboration on the campaigns for Dune and Wonka is something we all enjoyed immensely, and the results speak for themselves,” added the executives.

For the unversed, the first-look deal would enable the actor to look for projects he would like to work in, but Warner Bros. would get the first option back it.