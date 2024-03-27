Kevin Costner returning to John Dutton’s role in Yellowstone?

Kevin Costner may come back to John Dutton’s role in Yellowstone

Kevin Costner may return for the ending of Yellowstone after not being included in the show’s final scripts.



After Costner’s reported on-going issues with Yellowstone’s creator, it remains uncertain if the star will come back in his role of John Dutton for the show’s highly-anticipated conclusion with part 2 of season 5 dropping in November 2024.

As per Puck News, Costner, 69 has sparked come-back rumours after telling people about his return for at least a cameo in the second half of season 5.

The outlet, on the other hand, debunks any discussions from the creator’s side.

"Even if Costner significantly lowers his financial and time commitment demands, Sheridan may not want to bother reopening his finished scripts to accommodate a send-off for John Dutton. But the Yellowstone fans would certainly love it, which Costner knows and hopes to leverage, as he always does," the outlet says.

Moreover, Puck News reports that Sheridan is still hoping for Matthew McConaughey and Michelle Pfeiffer to co-star in a spinoff series with Hauser, Reilly, and Luke Grimes, even though McConaughey and Pfeiffer are not yet on board.