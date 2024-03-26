King Charles gives powerful message in major royal update

The King will attend the traditional Easter service at St George's Chapel in Windsor on Easter Sunday

King Charles is giving a significant message through a major update concerning the royal family.

Charles has commenced engagements today, marking his first public appearance since the Princess of Wales disclosed her cancer diagnosis.

The update has also been shared on the royal social media handle as the King joined forces with Community and Faith Leaders signalling a strong determination to return to public royal duties.

As it stated: "Today, the King was joined by Community and Faith Leaders, who are alumni of the Windsor Leadership Trust, at Buckingham Palace.

The King heard about their involvement in The Faith Leader’s Forum where they had an opportunity to openly share their experiences of leading in their communities at a time of heightened international tensions."

Meanwhile Buckingham Palace has also confirmed the King will attend the traditional Easter service at St George's Chapel in Windsor on Easter Sunday.

His Majesty continues to undergo cancer treatment, and has been advised by doctors to avoid large gatherings.

It is understood the traditional event will, therefore, be a smaller affair with a scaled-back royal turnout.



The Prince and Princess of Wales and their children are not expected to attend.

As for King Charles, Easter Sunday will be his most significant public appearance since being diagnosed with cancer.

His nephew, Peter Phillips, told an Australian news programme over the weekend The King is "frustrated" that his recovery is taking longer than "he would want it to".