Jessica Chastain avoids working with Anne Hathaway due to 'extreme conflict'

Jessica Chastain recently revealed that she had a hard time working with her co-star Anne Hathaway on the set of their latest movie, Mother’s Instinct.

Chastain, who previously worked with Anne on Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi film Interstellar, offered an insight into her relationship with the Princess Diaries star.

During an interview on BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour, the actor exclusively revealed that it was “difficult” to work with Hathaway in the current role since the two consider each other close friends.

In the psychological thriller however, Alice and Celine go through a transformational journey from best friends to bitter enemies due to a tragic accident that leads to “paranoia” and guilt.

Commenting on the plot-twist in the story, she explained: “It was more difficult to play friends who have conflict in the story, especially when you care about the person so much.”

Chastain further continued, adding that she would “love to work with her where we don’t have an extreme conflict”.

The Interstellar actress also went on to praise Hathaway’s performance every step of the way, gushing: “She’s really incredible and can just switch on a dime.”

For the unversed, the film is slated to release of Wednesday, March 27, 2024.