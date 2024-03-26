Beyoncé channels 'cowgirl' image in new post ahead of album release

Beyoncé took to Instagram to announce the release of her upcoming studio album 'ACT II Cowboy Carter'

Beyoncé recently took to Instagram to announce the release of her upcoming studio album ACT II Cowboy Carter, giving off major 'cowgirl' vibes in the video.



In the post that she shared, the Renaissance alum could be seen twirling around in a double denim Co-Ord set, topping it off with a wide-brimmed hat that added to her 'cowboy' look.

She captioned the post as: “4 days until act ii COWBOY CARTER”

Internet went absolute gaga over Beyoncé’s country-side look, leaving heartfelt comments under her post.

A fan commented: “Thats cute, can you turn around & go get the tracklist for me?”

Another user noted: “Girl where is the tracklist !?!?!?”

A third gushed: “It’s about to be a cowboy summer fa me. Lemme find some boots.”

A fourth chimed in, adding: “Beyoncé… please, my heart can’t take it!”

Expressing love for the popstar, another fan added: "I miss you"

Previously, the 42-year-old singer posted a carousel of photos, revolving around the same theme.

For the unversed, Beyoncé is set to drop her upcoming studio album ACT II COWBOY CARTER on Friday, March 29.