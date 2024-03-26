Meghan Markle expands lifestyle brand as Kate Middleton continues cancer battle

Meghan Markle is reportedly planning to sell cosmetics and beauty products in the list of goods for her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.

According to details in a trademark application for the brand obtained by the Daily Mail, it has been revealed that the Duchess of Sussex added a wide-ranging list of household items, stationary, kitchen appliances, beverages, and food.

She also filed an application for fragrance sachets, bath and shower accessories, body creams, lotions, cosmetics, and body oil.

Meghan unveiled the latest iteration of her lifestyle brand earlier this month; she previously used to run a blog named, The Tig, which she gave up after she began dating now-husband Prince Harry.

Her latest brand venture comes in the wake of quite a busy year since the beginning. The former actress also spoke at the SXSW panel on International Women’s Day in Austin, Texas earlier this month.

While the Suits alum focuses on expanding her business empire, her in-laws are embroiled in an inescapable health crisis, which kicked off in January.

Most recently, her estranged sister-in-law Kate Middleton unveiled her diagnosis with cancer after undergoing abdominal surgery at the beginning of this year.