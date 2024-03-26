Prince William's 'cold' response to Prince Harry's text for ailing Kate Middleton

Prince William's 'cold' response to Harry following Kate Middleton's cancer news

Prince Harry recently reached out to Prince William and Princess Kate after she revealed her cancer diagnosis to the public.

Royal expert Tom Quinn claimed to The Mirror that the Prince of Wales was not particularly pleased to have received a message of support from his estranged brother.

Instead, he was inundated by a flashback of horrid actions perpetuated by the Sussexes following their exit from the Firm four years ago.

"William, who is still hurt by everything Harry has said in the past, has responded,” he shared, “but the response is very much engineered by the palace and it’s hardly the kind of warm, informal response you would expect from one brother to another."

The royal expert went on to explain that Harry and Meghan are on the same page as the Waleses, noting their reaching out “didn't include any suggestion the brothers should make up and let bygones be bygones or that Harry should fly back to the UK soon.”

"There is just too much ill-feeling for that," he said.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a public statement shortly after Kate Middleton came forward with her diagnosis with an undisclosed form of cancer on Friday.

According to royal reporter Chris Ship, they have since privately reached out to the estranged royals in an attempt to reassure them of their support.