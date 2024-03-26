BTS' Jungkook crowned Spotify's 'global music icon' amid military enlistment

BTS’ Jungkook continues to dominate Spotify charts despite serving his military period

The streaming giant recently confirmed that the BTS member achieved a new milestone, surpassing 1 Billion streams on the platform this year so far.

This marks another feather in the K-pop idol’s cap, crowning him as the first South Korean solo artist to unlock a new level of achievement, according to the World Music Awards (WMA).

Meanwhile, Jungkook’s Seven and Left and Right set global records, with each surpassing 900 million streams, setting an example not only for K-pop solo artists but also within the entire K-pop genre.

The South-Korean artist also came off as an Asian solo artist with the most streams, exceeding 400 million on the charts.

Six of his phenomenal tracks made it possible for the BTS member to achieve this feat, including Seven, 3D, Standing Next to You, Dreamers, Left and Right, and Euphoria.

The K-pop solo artist has amassed over 5.2 Billion streams with all credits from his personal Spotify account.

For the unversed, Jungkook’s solo album Golden reached a staggering 3 billion streams, marking a historic achievement for the global music icon.