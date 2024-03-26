Elton John receives sweet tribute from family on 77th birthday

Elton John and David Furnish have been together for over three decades



The Rocket Man just celebrated another trip around the sun!

Born on March 25, 1947, Sir Elton John just rang in his 77th birthday on Monday, when he was showered with love from his partner of three decades, David Furnish.

Taking to Instagram, Furnish, 61, shared a heartwarming tribute to John, accompanied by a playful photo of the music icon sporting his trademark quirky sunglasses and humorously clutching a miniature figurine head of himself in his mouth.

“Happy Birthday to my irresponsible husband @Eltonjohn,” Furnish, 61, hilariously began the caption.

He continued, “You are the best father, hardest working artist and musician, bountiful humanitarian, loving partner, and most loyal friend.”

“Wishing you the healthiest and happiest 77th birthday,” he concluded.



John reciprocated the sentiment by re-posting Furnish's affectionate message on his own Instagram Stories, adding, "Love you @Davidfurnish. Always getting my best angles."

Joining in on the celebration, a slew of celebrities including the Spice Girls, Donatella Versace, Charlotte Tilbury, and Paris Hilton, among others, extended their well-wishes to the music icon, all of which John graciously shared on his Stories as well.